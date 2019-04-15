Greater Montreal Day

April 15, 2019 12:16 pm
Updated: April 16, 2019 11:44 am

#GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble: How you can join

By Global News
On May 9, post your good deed online using #GreaterMontrealDay for a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of your choice. (Vous pourriez gagner 1,000$ pour une œuvre charitable de votre choix.)

Your good deed could be highlighted on Global News. Watch and follow Global News throughout the day for special Greater Montreal Day coverage.

Remember to post your good deed on May 9 with the hashtag #GreaterMontrealDay ou #JournéeMTLEnsemble

Everyone can participate

