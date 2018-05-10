Greater Montreal Day

More
Live
May 10, 2018 7:00 am

Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montrealers give back on Greater Montreal Day.

Travis Todd
A A

All day on May 10, Global News is highlighting good deeds for #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble.

Post your pay it forward act on social media for a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of your choice. Vous pourriez gagner 1,000$ pour une œuvre charitable de votre choix.

Watch and follow Global News throughout the day for special #GreaterMontrealDay coverage.

Vanessa-Grimaldi

Teacher Vanessa Grimaldi is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
sammy

Comedian Sugar Sammy is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
lise1

Cosmetic entrepreneur Lise Watier is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Guy-Carbonneau

Hockey giant Guy Carbonneau is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Nalie

Thriver Nalie Agustin is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
kim 2

Author Kim Thúy is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Corneille

Singer Corneille is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Max-Parrot

Olympic snowboarder Max Parrot is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Claire Webster #6

Advocate Claire Webster is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Danny-Smiles

Chef Danny Smiles is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Kent-Nagano (1)

Maestro Kent Nagano is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Matthew pearce 1

Director general of the Old Brewery Mission Matthew Pearce is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Nadia-Comaneci

Gymnast Nadia Comăneci is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Britty

Singer Brittany Kennell is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
Bondil 2

Director general of Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Nathalie Bondil is giving back this Greater Montreal Day.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GreaterMontrealDay
#journeeMTLEnsemble
Greater Montreal Day
Journee Montreal Ensemble

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News