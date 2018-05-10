Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble

All day on May 10, Global News is highlighting good deeds for #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble.

Post your pay it forward act on social media for a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of your choice. Vous pourriez gagner 1,000$ pour une œuvre charitable de votre choix.

Watch and follow Global News throughout the day for special #GreaterMontrealDay coverage.