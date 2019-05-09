It’s Greater Montreal Day! How are you giving back to the community today?

All day on May 9, Global News is highlighting good deeds for #GreaterMontrealDay, or #JournéeMTLEnsemble, all across the city.

The initiative encourages Montrealers to pay it forward by doing a good deed.

Those who post their acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag #GreaterMontrealDay or #JournéeMTLEnsemble could have a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of their choice.

This Thursday, May 9, marks the 3rd Greater Montreal Day, which celebrates good deeds and on which I encourage every Montrealer to share their act of kindness using #GreaterMontrealDay for a chance to win $1000 with @globalnews for the charity of their choice 🤝🙌 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 8, 2019

It’s #GreaterMontrealDay and @Global_Montreal team is live from the Valois train station in Pointe-Claire reminding people to do a good deed to win a $1,000 donation to charity of your choice. pic.twitter.com/PUqSkEnII6 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 9, 2019

The event lasts all day so don’t forget to share the love: hold the elevator, help a neighbour, give a compliment or send flowers to help brighten someone’s day.

What will your good deed be? Let us know!

