It’s Greater Montreal Day! How are you giving back?
It’s Greater Montreal Day! How are you giving back to the community today?
All day on May 9, Global News is highlighting good deeds for #GreaterMontrealDay, or #JournéeMTLEnsemble, all across the city.
READ MORE: #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble — How you can join
The initiative encourages Montrealers to pay it forward by doing a good deed.
Those who post their acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag #GreaterMontrealDay or #JournéeMTLEnsemble could have a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of their choice.
Your good deed could be highlighted on Global News. Watch and follow Global News throughout the day for special Greater Montreal Day coverage.
The event lasts all day so don’t forget to share the love: hold the elevator, help a neighbour, give a compliment or send flowers to help brighten someone’s day.
What will your good deed be? Let us know!
READ MORE: Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.