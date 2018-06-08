5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: June 8

From memories brought about through food and two boys from very different background building bridges in their community, here are five Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

An icon

“We want to give that space back to Montrealers.”

It is one of the most iconic symbols of Montreal — and now it’s getting a facelift.

READ THE STORY: Major facelift for St-Joseph’s Oratory will allow public access to previously forbidden areas

Like mama makes

“There’s a certain level of comfort that most of us feel when we come to this place.”

The taste or smell of specific foods can bring up strong memories — who would have thought the pop and fizz of a Fanta bottle does just that for one Indian-Canadian?

READ THE STORY: North Indian spices bring out a sense of nostalgia

Future leaders

“It gives us a chance to spend time with their families and to look at these students as future leaders in their community.”

Students representing 11 First Nation communities across Canada were honoured at the 6th annual Indigenous Graduation Gathering.

READ THE STORY: Indigenous students at Concordia honoured with intimate convocation ceremony

Building bridges

“The fact is, our friendship is really not a big deal for us.”

A friendship between two boys is building bridges between communities as Mormons and Muslims gather to break fast together.

READ THE STORY: Two longtime friends build cultural bridges in the West Island

Ready to race

“I’m starting to feel all the energy and the buzz leading up to the weekend. It is home for me and nothing beats home.”

Montreal-born racer Lance Stroll gives us a look ahead at what he’s expecting from the big F1 race.

READ THE STORY: Montrealer Lance Stroll home for the Canadian Grand Prix

