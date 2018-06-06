Ready for race day: Montrealer Lance Stroll home for the Canadian Grand Prix

It is that time of year Montreal, when the streets are filled with our American and European friends.

When Grand Prix festivities take over the downtown core and the sound of racing fills the air.

READ MORE: Grand Prix weekend brings more detours, construction and traffic to Montreal

For a second year in a row, Montrealers have a local racer to root for during the big weekend. Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll, in his second season on the racing circuit, is in town for the big race.

“I’m starting to feel all the energy and the buzz leading up to the weekend. It is home for me and nothing beats home,” Stroll told Global News.

Stroll became the youngest rookie to make it to the podium after a third place finish in Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

The 19-year-old began his career in karting at the age of 10.

READ MORE: Ferrari mistakes Toronto for Montreal in Grand Prix video

He’s come a long way since then and is excited about once again racing on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“It is a unique track, the walls are close, there’s not a lot of room for error,” said Stroll.

“There’s some tricks to the track, but it’s a great track, there’s a lot of over taking possibilities, so it is a good show.”

Races for the Canadian Grand Prix runs from June 8-10 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.