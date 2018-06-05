Ferrari mistakes Toronto for Montreal in Grand Prix video

With Grand Prix expected to draw thousands of tourists and excited fans to Montreal this weekend, one sports car manufacturer doesn’t appear to know where it’s being held.

READ MORE: No tears to be shed as Canadian Grand Prix says bye to old garages

Ferrari published a tweet Tuesday with the words “We are ready for Montréal!” complete with a video for the upcoming event — but a different Canadian city can be seen in the opening shot.

The 38-second video begins with a shot of a cloudy Toronto skyline with the CN Tower and incorrectly identifies Ontario’s capital city as Montreal.

The luxury car company’s advertisement continues with facts about Montreal and the upcoming Grand Prix event.

However, social media users and Formula 1 fans were quick to notice the mistake and point it out.

Great view of Toronto in the first scene. — Normand Boulanger (@normboulanger) June 5, 2018

You’re showing Toronto — JC Tawil (@thejctawil) June 5, 2018

Others wasted no time in making fun of the blunder with their own comparisons.

Please. Next time come to Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/OpdQYcKoJM — Mark Steffich (@MarkSteffich) June 5, 2018

Ferrari has not taken down the video or issued a correction.