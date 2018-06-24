Focus Montreal: Lesley Chesterman talks food, nostalgia and the taste of home

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

This week on Focus Montreal, we’re kicking off summer with a gastronomic trip around the world.

#JustLikeHome: Lesley Chesterman talks food, nostalgia

Montreal Gazette food critic Lesley Chesterman joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard as they discussed Just Like Home, a new Global News series that explores where people go in the city to experience a little taste of home.

The four-part series brings viewers on a culinary journey to Singapore, Haiti, the Philippines and India via four different Montreal-area restaurants.

Chesterman said each segment evoked a different theme, from nostalgia to food memory, customs and education.

She explained how food and smells have the power to carry you home and can be a source of comfort to those feeling nostalgic.

“I think that it’s so important for people [to know that] when you’re homesick or just missing anything, the first thing you can do is find food [from home],” she said. “When you find the food, you find the people that go with the food and you automatically feel better.”

While Montreal is known for its French bistros, Chesterman said things are changing.

“You know, it’s funny,” she said. “We always say Toronto and Vancouver are the cities with so much diversity, which is true, but Montreal is catching up.”

And with that diversity comes an opportunity for all Montrealers to not only discover but enjoy different foods and customs.