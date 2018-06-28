Montreal startup ‘Kiid’ connects parents to babysitters online like Uber connects people to drivers

Christine Hodgson is a mother to Alice and Lévi. When she needs someone to watch her kids, like many, she calls her parents or in-laws.

When that’s not possible, she turns to Kiid.

“Obviously the first choice is using family to take care of the kids, but a lot of the time that can’t happen. So, the next best thing is Kiid,” Hodgson told Global News.

Kiid.ca has been up and running since February. People can use it to find a babysitter all over the Montreal area, the South Shore, and even Ottawa.

“I use Airbnb, Uber, and now Kiid,” said Hodgson.

It’s the brainchild of Marie-Pier Hébert. A longtime babysitter herself, the 30-year-old now manages a few dozen nannies.

“We have 33 right now, and we’re hiring every week,” the company’s founder and president explained.

You visit the website on your computer or phone, enter the time and the place, and with one click you’re able to see who’s available.

“I recruit in universities and CEGEPs,” said Hébert. “Most of our babysitters study in a related field like psychology, social work, education, teaching. That’s where I start, then I meet every single babysitter before I put them on the platform.”

Kiid babysitters like 22-year-old Concordia student Francesca Ceramella have to follow a strict vetting process.

“She makes you fill out an SPVM form, to make sure you’re not an offender or anything,” Ceramella told Global News at Hodgson’s home where she was set to watch the kids.

“They have to follow Kiid’s professional training, I also do a big research on them: a background check, verified references, minimum 3 years experience, they have to follow a CPR course that specializes in early childhood,” Hébert said.

Parents pay between $22 and $28 per hour for the service.

“People will say ‘why’s it so expensive?’ We guarantee babysitters, it’s all the vetting process and transportation is included as well,” Hébert explained.

The babysitters themselves get easy access to clients all over town.

“They have access to a big bank of customers, and they can be booked any time. They give us their schedule and then they receive the bookings in their email,” said Hébert.

Eventually, she plans to expand the service to Toronto, Quebec City, Vancouver, and more.