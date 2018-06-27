Wildfire burning out of control 15 km southeast of Hinton, Alberta

An out-of-control wildfire burning southeast of Hinton, Alta. had swollen to an estimated 350 hectares in size by Wednesday night and officials said 25 firefighters were working along with heavy equipment to battle the blaze.

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire was located about 15 kilometres southeast of the central Alberta town of about 10,000 people. However, Alberta Wildfire said winds were coming from the west and the fire was moving east, away from the town and no communities were “presently at risk.”

“There are airtankers dropping retardant and helicopters bucketing on this wildfire,” Alberta Wildfire said on its website. “We are doing our best right now to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

“Our firefighters are world class and they are fighting the fire as best they can right now.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sends 27-member crew to fight wildfires in Alberta

Officials said high winds, combined with a lack of precipitation, have created a “very high” wildfire danger in the Edson Forest Area.

“Anytime you get dry conditions with winds that are fairly excessive, these smaller fires are able to grow very quickly and sort of become larger fires,” Travis Fairweather, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told Global News.

Mike Boyko is working in the Hinton area and said he first realized a wildfire was likely burning somewhere in the area shortly after lunch.

“I noticed a smoke plume coming from south of town and then after work it came closer to the Hinton area and I noticed it was not too far away,” he told Global News, adding he’s been told, “we’re in no immediate danger.”

Boyko said despite that, some people in town are taking precautions just in case.

“There’s a recent history in Alberta with wildfires and we’ve been keeping a watchful eye,” he said.

“I know some folks have filled up their gas tanks and have… [travel] bags ready to go at a moment’s notice if that’s something they need to do, but right now it seems to be contained.”

Fairweather said he understands why people may be worried but that at this point, he’s confident there is no threat.

“When you get a fire of this size and this activity, you’re going to see a lot of smoke and that smoke can travel a lot further than the fire would so it would appear very close to the town and obviously give people a bit of concern,” he said. “But the fire is a very far distance away right now.

“[The fire] is being pushed away by the wind, and even if the wind were to shift, 15 kilometres is actually a fairly large distance for even a wildfire to travel.”

People are asked to use “extreme caution” when having a campfire in the area. Any other type of burning in the Forest Protection Area requires a permit.

Since March 1, there have been 75 wildfires in the Edson Forest Area.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season: latest status of wildfires and number of fire bans

For the most up-to-date information on the blaze, Alberta Wildfire recommends area residents download the wildfire app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Hinton is located about 285 kilomtres west of Edmonton.