Nova Scotia sends 27-member crew to fight wildfires in Alberta

A 27-member crew from Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has headed to Alberta to help control the ongoing forest fires.

The crew arrived at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. and departed soon after.

Residents in northern Alberta were told to prepare for a possible evacuation last week as an out-of-control wildfire continued to burn nearby.

There is also an extreme wildfire threat in Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche, which is also putting residents on an evacuation alert.

Tankers and heavy equipment are being used to fight the fires, which have spread over 250 hectares.

Nova Scotia DNR is unsure of how long the firefighters will be required to stay in Alberta for assistance.