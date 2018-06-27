RCMP seek witnesses after Kelowna woman struck in hit and run

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman pushing a stroller was injured in an early morning hit and run.

READ MORE: Kelowna hit and run caught on dash cam

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at the intersection of Gerstmar Road and Elwyn Road.

A woman was walking north on Gerstmar with two young children in a stroller.

When she crossed Elwyn Road, she saw a car accelerating toward her.

The woman managed to push the stroller out of the way before being hit on her left side, reportedly throwing her into the air and on to the pavement.

She has been treated for her injuries. The children were not hurt.

READ MORE: Suspect vehicle located, driver remains unidentified following pedestrian crash

The vehicle is described as a newer blue four-door sedan. It could have damage to the front passenger side.

Police are asking residents who live in the area with property cameras or dash cameras to please review their video footage and contact police with any pertinent information.

If you witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637).