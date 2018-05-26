Kelowna hit and run caught on dash cam

A hit-and-run crash in Kelowna was caught on dash cam Saturday morning.

The dash cam owner is sharing the video with the public in hopes someone might recognize the vehicle and contact RCMP.

It was just before 6 a.m. on Saturday when a black Dodge Ram entered a roundabout at Old Vernon and Rutland roads.

A pickup slammed into a minivan, and without hesitation, fled the scene.

No one got a licence plate number, but the dash-cam owner did make out that the truck had an Alberta plate.