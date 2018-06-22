Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit and run

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a hit and run collision that took place this afternoon in Rutland.

According to police, a man walking along Rutland Road North near Klassen Road was hit by a navy blue BMW at approximately 2:26 p.m. Police arrived and found the injured man laying unconscious and breathing on the road, approximately 20 metres from where he was hit. In the aftermath, one boot could be seen on the ground.

This is the second hit and run in as many days in the Okanagan. On Thursday, a cyclist was hit in Enderby.

The male driver of the BMW fled the scene. The car, last seen driving eastbound on McCurdy Road, is believed to have front-end damage and a broken windshield.

The man, who was born in 1955, was rushed to hospital, with police stating that his injuries are serious.

Police have closed Rutland Road North between Fitzpatrick Road and Wallace Road for investigation.

If you witnessed this crash or see the BMW and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.