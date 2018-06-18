Peterborough senior charged in mall parking lot hit-and-run

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident at a mall parking lot earlier this month that left a man with serious injuries — injuries police originally said were the result of a fall.

Around 3 p.m. on June 2, police say the driver was travelling in the Lansdowne Place mall parking lot when they say he struck the victim, a man in his 70s.

“The accused then left the scene without getting out of his vehicle or stopping,” police said Monday. “The victim was taken to a local hospital where his injuries are still being treated.

On June 15, the accused went to the police station where he was arrested.

Thomas Brian Yates, 72, of Parkhill Road West, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court on July 12.

The incident itself garnered plenty of attention on social media as police originally stated the victim suffered injuries in a fall.

However, Lindsay Hanes had posted a photo of her father Roy Gunter, claiming he was a victim of a hit-and-run. She said claimed there was video surveillance showing the incident.

Police re-opened the investigation on June 8.