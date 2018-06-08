Peterborough police re-open investigation into possible hit-and-run incident

Peterborough police have re-opened an investigation into a possible case of hit-and-run.

On Saturday, June 2, police received reports of a senior who may have been struck by a vehicle in the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot.

Police investigated and issued a statement on Monday saying the man was injured in a fall.

“Through the investigation it was determined the male had fallen on the ground outside the mall causing injuries to his face,” stated police. “The male was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his injuries. There is no further investigation.”

However, on Friday morning, police said that as a result of further information, the investigation has been re-opened. No details were provided other than an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

As a result of further info provided, the investigation has been re-opened into an incident involving an elderly male located with injuries in a #Ptbo mall parking lot. Anyone with info or any witnesses please call PC Cumming 705-876-1122 ext. 289 https://t.co/t9AyI4HZTO -LG pic.twitter.com/3LykHYeuoQ — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) June 8, 2018

On Facebook on Sunday, Lindsay Hanes had posted a photo of her father Roy Gunter, claiming he was a victim of a hit-and-run. She said there was video surveillance showing the incident.

The post has since been removed but Hanes launched a GoFundMe page called “Justice for Roy” outlining her father’s injuries.

“He suffered a concussion, a brain bleed, and multiple broken facial bones, for which he will require surgery and months of rehabilitation,” wrote Hanes.

“Because of the severity of his injuries, he will no longer be able to drive, and will thus lose all of his independence.”

Hanes said the GoFundPage would help cover costs for legal counsel to help them “navigate their dealings with the police and insurance companies, track down the driver of the vehicle, and secure the accident benefits Roy needs and deserves.”

However, on Thursday, Hanes posted an update, stating a change of plans and that her family would not be hiring legal aid. The page had received $570 in donations.

“So we are going to end our fundraiser and refund all donations,” wrote Hanes.

More to come.