Prince Albert police charge 3, anticipate more arrests after assault at business

Police say they have arrested and charged three men following a report of an assault incident at a local business in Prince Albert, Sask.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday following an incident on April 21, where the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) was called to a business in the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault in progress.

“Patrol members attended and learned four staff members had been assaulted and the suspects had fled,” police said in a release. “Parkland Ambulance attended and treated two victims at the scene; two additional victims were transported to the Victoria Hospital for treatment as their injuries were serious but not life threatening.”

Police stated that it is believed a group of people were denied entry to the business. Business staff attempted to escort members of the group out of the business and were assaulted.

Police have identified and charged two people, a 28-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, with four counts of assault causing bodily harm. The 28-year-old man made his first court appearance on Tuesday at Prince Albert provincial court. The 50-year-old man attended Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

Police have identified an additional suspect, a 27-year-old man, who was arrested and charged on May 3. He will make his first court appearance on Friday for two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

PAPS stated they will continue to investigate and anticipate additional arrests.