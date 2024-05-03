Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Prince Albert police charge 3, anticipate more arrests after assault at business

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Prince Albert police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a report of an assault at a local business. Police anticipate further arrests. File / Getty
Police say they have arrested and charged three men following a report of an assault incident at a local business in Prince Albert, Sask.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday following an incident on April 21, where the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) was called to a business in the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault in progress.

“Patrol members attended and learned four staff members had been assaulted and the suspects had fled,” police said in a release. “Parkland Ambulance attended and treated two victims at the scene; two additional victims were transported to the Victoria Hospital for treatment as their injuries were serious but not life threatening.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police stated that it is believed a group of people were denied entry to the business. Business staff attempted to escort members of the group out of the business and were assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have identified and charged two people, a 28-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, with four counts of assault causing bodily harm. The 28-year-old man made his first court appearance on Tuesday at Prince Albert provincial court. The 50-year-old man attended Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

Police have identified an additional suspect, a 27-year-old man, who was arrested and charged on May 3. He will make his first court appearance on Friday for two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

PAPS stated they will continue to investigate and anticipate additional arrests.

 

 

