City of Kawartha Lake OPP probe death of teen hit by vehicle in Ramara Township

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a teenager early Sunday.

Around 4:15 a.m., OPP responded to a 911 call in Carden Township in the northwest corner of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police say their initial investigation determined that a teen was struck by a vehicle in the nearby Ramara Township and subsequently died of his injuries.

No other details have been provided.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated.

The victim has been identified as Lucas Dunlop, 19, of Sebright.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit http://www.khcs.ca to submit an anonymous tip online.