Canada
June 17, 2018 9:31 am

Crash on Ontario race track leaves Illinois man, 61, dead

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 61-year-old man is dead after crashing on an Ontario race car track.

Jasmine Pazzano / Global News
A A

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. – A 61-year-old Illinois man is dead after he lost control of his race car and crashed during a race at a track east of Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say the crash happened during a Formula 5000 race at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont., at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 1972 Lola T300 race car passed a safety inspection before being permitted on the track, but the driver lost control as he was turning a corner and smashed into a wall.

They say the driver was extricated from the car, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived at a local hospital.

Investigators did not release the name of the deceased.

Police say the track was closed for the remainder of the day.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1972 Lola T300
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Crash
Formula 5000 race
Illinois
Ontario
Race Car
Track

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News