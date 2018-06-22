Cyclist injured in Enderby hit and run

Police in the North Okanagan are investigating a hit and run after a cyclist was struck by a commercial vehicle in Enderby on Thursday evening.

The cyclist was hit in the 1700 block of George Street/Highway 97A at approximately 7:13 p.m., and suffered serious injuries. According to witnesses, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was a large, white commercial truck with a red utility trailer that was travelling northbound on Highway 97A.

READ MORE: Witnesses help Waterloo police capture man who fled scene of hit-and-run

The cyclist is a 46-year-old man from Enderby. He was transported to a regional hospital.

Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle may not have known that the cyclist was struck. Police are also asking the driver to contact them.

If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding this incident, contact the Enderby RCMP at 250-838-6818.