Crime
June 20, 2018 10:08 am

RCMP charge man in connection with hit and run death of Mi’kmaq youth Brady Francis

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A memorial for Brady Francis, 22, who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Saint-Charles, N.B.

Morganne Campbell/ Global News
New Brunswick RCMP charged a 56-year-old man in the connection with the hit and run death of a 22-year-old man from the Elsipogtog First Nation in February.

Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles, N.B., has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm or death.

Brady Francis was hit by a pickup truck on Feb. 24 as he departed a party in Saint-Charles, N.B., a predominantly francophone town about 12 kilometres south of the Elsipogtog reserve.

RCMP say that at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Saint-Charles Sud Road where the body of Francis was found on the side of the road.

Police believe he was waiting for a drive home when he was struck by a vehicle.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on July 10.

