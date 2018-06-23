Masoli leads Ticats to dominating win over Eskimos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are returning home on a high note.

Jeremiah Masoli threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hamilton to an impressive 38-21 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium

Masoli went 19-for-29 and tossed two TDs to receiver Luke Tasker, including the game’s first score, a 15-yard strike just 3:31 into the contest.

Missed The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML? Listen here.

View link »

Edmonton QB Mike Reilly heaved an 88-yard touchdown pass to Duke Williams that evened the game at 7-7 just 26 seconds after the Tiger-Cats opened the scoring.

Tasker also hauled in a 45-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that gave the Ticats a 24-8 lead with 4:25 to play in the first half and finished the game with five receptions for 103 yards.

READ MORE: Ticats stumble out of the gate, lose in Calgary… again

Masoli also found Brandon Banks for an 18-yard major midway through the third quarter, one of his six catches for a game-high 117 receiving yards. Masoli’s only mistake was an interception he threw in the fourth quarter that landed in the hands of Edmonton’s Blair Smith.

Hamilton running back Mercer Timmis scored his first CFL touchdown on a one-yard plunge that gave the Cats a 14-7 advantage in the opening period and added an exclamation point with a 44-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in regulation. Timmis finished the game with 17 carries for 133 rushing yards.

Reilly also scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 4:24 to play following a pass interference call in the end zone against Hamilton’s Jumal Rolle.

Ticats receiver Terrence Toliver played his first game since suffering a torn ACL in the 2017 season opener and made four catches for 76 yards, while cornerback Delvin Breaux was called upon to make just one defensive tackle.

The 1-1 Ticats play their home opener next week when they host the 1-1 Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 29.