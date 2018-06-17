Ticats stumble out of the gate, lose in Calgary… again

Fourteen years and counting.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats started the 2018 CFL season with a 28-14 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

The defeat stretched Hamilton’s losing streak in Calgary to 14 years. The Ticats last won a game at McMahon Stadium in 2004.

Trailing 20-14, Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli threw a back-breaking interception with 2:05 remaining in regulation. Brandon Smith picked off the pass at the Calgary 35 yard line to snuff out Hamilton’s comeback attempt.

Three plays later, Stampeders running back Don Jackson ran for a 44 yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

The Ticats lead the Stamps 11-9 entering the final frame, thanks to Masoli’s 13 yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter and Lirim Hajrullahu’s field goals from 41 and 44 yards.

Masoli, who is now 10-10 as a starter in the CFL, ended the game 25-of-36 for 344 yards. In addition to the interception, he also lost a fumble in the third quarter. Calgary scored 11 points off three Hamilton turnovers, including a blocked punt in the first period.

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw a 15 yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden just under five minutes into the fourth quarter, one of his 17 completions in the game on 36 attempts. Mitchell was also picked off late in the second quarter at the Hamilton six yard line by Cariel Brooks.

Stamps kicker Rene Paredes booted four field goals (17, 19, 22 and 29 yards).

The announced attendance at McMahon Stadium was 23,717.

0-1 Hamilton next plays Friday night in Edmonton against the 1-0 Eskimos.