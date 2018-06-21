Crime
June 21, 2018 11:45 am

Hamilton councillor to meet with St. Joe’s hospital, police after 2 forensic unit escapes

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Jason Murray was taken into custody on Tuesday in Sarnia, one week after he escaped from St. Joe's mental-health campus.

Hamilton police
A city politician is gearing up for a meeting with Hamilton police and St. Joseph’s Healthcare in regards to the recent escape of two patients from the hospital’s forensic unit.

One of the two, 38-year-old Jason Murray, was arrested on Tuesday in Sarnia, and faces a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead has called the situation “disconcerting,” adding that he’ll be making a specific request during a meeting on Friday.

He’ll be asking for “consideration of GPS bracelets on anyone that is stepping outside of that facility while they are still under court order.”

Whitehead adds that he’ll also be discussing communications, protocol and other related issues with police and hospital officials.

The West Mountain councillor previously requested that St. Joe’s release the internal review they conducted after a June 4 incident when another violent offender escaped custody from the mental-health campus on West 5th Street.

Whitehead stresses that he’s “happy that there was a positive outcome,” but he adds that the circumstances did put “the immediate neighbourhood and the community at risk.”

