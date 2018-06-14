Hamilton Councillor wants answers on St. Joe’s escapees

Hamilton City Coun. Terry Whitehead wants answers about recent escapes from the forensic unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“It is disconcerting that, two weeks in a row, we have had two patients escape the forensic unit at St. Joseph’s hospital. I have demanded a release of the organization’s internal review and I am scheduling a meeting as soon as practical with the police and the leadership team with the forensic unit at St. Joes,” Whitehead said.

“This issue is not taken lightly and I am eager to discuss what actions will be put in place to address the safety issues that this community has faced in the last two weeks,” he said.