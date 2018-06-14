Canada
June 14, 2018 2:01 pm

Hamilton Councillor wants answers on St. Joe’s escapees

By Reporter  Global News
A A

Hamilton City Coun. Terry Whitehead wants answers about recent escapes from the forensic unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Hamilton police search area for missing St. Joe’s patient

“It is disconcerting that, two weeks in a row, we have had two patients escape the forensic unit at St. Joseph’s hospital.  I have demanded a release of the organization’s internal review and I am scheduling a meeting as soon as practical with the police and the leadership team with the forensic unit at St. Joes,” Whitehead said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hamilton Police find man they describe as violent and dangerous

“This issue is not taken lightly and I am eager to discuss what actions will be put in place to address the safety issues that this community has faced in the last two weeks,” he said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Councillor
Escape
Escapees
HamOnt
Missing
Patients
Police
Search
stjoes
stjosephs
whitehead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News