Hamilton police search area for missing St. Joe’s patient

Hamilton police are stepping up the search effort for a patient who escaped from St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th campus.

Hamilton police are searching an area near the mental-health facility for 38-year-old Jason Murray of North Bay, Ont.

He’s an involuntary patient in the forensic program who was last seen running westbound through the parking lot on Wednesday, June 13.

The search zone includes the area of West 5th Street as well as the escarpment and the Rail Trail.

Murray has been described as a threat to the public.

Police say if you see him, don’t approach, and just call 911.

This is the second time in just nine days that a secured patient has gone missing from the facility.

Syna Lorn, 33, of Hamilton walked away on June 4 while on an unsupervised grounds pass, and it took a couple of days for authorities to find him.

That situation prompted Hamilton City Coun. Terry Whitehead to call for a review of how the police and the hospital handled the situation, including why it took Hamilton police 19 hours to inform the public that a dangerous man was on the loose.