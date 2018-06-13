Patient missing from St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton
Hamilton Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jason Murray.
Police say he may pose a threat to the community and there is concern for his safety.
On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 38-year-old Jason Murray was last seen running westbound through the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital, 100 West 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Hospital staff immediately reported him missing.
Murray is currently an involuntary patient in the Forensic Program.
Murray is described as male, white with a slim build, 5’7” with brown shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses, blue shirt and brown pants.
Members of the public are urged not to approach Murray but should call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the location of Murray, please call 9-1-1.
