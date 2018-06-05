Hamilton Police seek man they describe as violent and dangerous

Hamilton Police need your help in tracking down a man considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.

Syna Lorn, 33, walked away from St. Joe’s West 5th campus Monday afternoon. He had an outside pass and was last seen talking to another man.

He was supposed to return to the hospital and failed to do so with the staff reporting him missing about 4:00 p.m.

Lorn has been serving time in the hospital for several violent offences.

He is described as Asian, about five feet eight inches, 236 pounds, and with dark brown hair that is very short or nearly shaved.

Police say if you see him, don’t approach him, but call 911.