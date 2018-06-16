Amherst man charged following drug seizure at traffic stop
A 26-year-old man is facing drug charges after methamphetamine was seized from his vehicle on Wednesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by Amherst Police Department, conducted a vehicle stop on Kent Drive in Amherst.
That resulted in police seizing methamphetamine.
Robert Barry Purdy-Huston has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to reappear in court on June 25.
