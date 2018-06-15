Two arrests made after rash of robberies in Dartmouth

Two men are in police custody following six separate robberies in Dartmouth over the past week.

Halifax Regional Police say a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old man — both from Dartmouth — were arrested in Pictou County around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday

Police say the string of robberies began Saturday night in the first block of Albro Lake Road. Police say at around 11:30 p.m., a man had broken into a home and assaulted a woman inside her home.

The victim told officers that the man entered her home demanding money, then a physical altercation ensued. Police say both the suspect and victim struck each other with objects.

The man fled when a neighbour who heard the disturbance yelled out to the victim, say police.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics.

The woman described the suspect as a white man between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, and about 160 pounds. He was wearing a thick hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and drawn tightly around his face, and was last seen running towards Albro Lake Road.

Monday

The next suspected robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. on Monday at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Tacoma Drive.

Police say a man entered the store wielding a hammer and demanded cash from an employee.

He fled the store with an unknown amount of money, according to police. A description of the suspect wasn’t provided.

Tuesday

Police say two robberies happened on Tuesday. The first was at the Doubletree Hotel on Wyse Road, where staff reported that a man entered the hotel lobby through the front door, approached the front desk, produced a knife and demanded cash.

Police say the man fled the hotel on foot towards Windmill Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

This suspect was described as a five-foot-nine white man with an athletic build. He was wearing a white baseball cap with a Quebec Nordiques logo, black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

The second incident on Tuesday occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 300-block of Windmill Road, where two men allegedly assaulted a woman who was locking up a store. One of the suspects was holding a firearm, the woman told officers afterward.

Police say the men fled once the woman cried out for help. She was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as white men, six-feet-tall and wearing black hoodies. One of the men had a plastic mask and was also wearing black pants.

Thursday

Two more robberies happened on Thursday, police said, with the first occurring around noon at the One Stop Shop at 269 Windmill Road. Staff told officers that a man entered the store with a knife, demanding money and cigarettes.

Once he received what he wanted, the suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries.

That suspect was described as a five-foot-six white man with an average build. He was wearing a zip-up style blue and grey hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

Police say the final robbery happened just after 8 p.m. at the Nine Locks Brewery at 219 Waverley Road. Police say a man entered with a knife, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount. No one was injured.

He was described as a white man, around 30 years old, and was wearing a grey hooded shirt and black track pants.

Investigation remains ongoing

Police say they have been investigating the rash of robberies since they began on Saturday, and investigators believe the same suspects are responsible for the incidents.

Despite the arrests, police are asking anyone with information on any of the incidents to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.