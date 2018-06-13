Employee locking up Dartmouth business allegedly assaulted in attempted robbery

An employee of a Dartmouth business was allegedly assaulted by two suspects in what police describe as an attempted robbery early Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the female employee was locking up the business at 12:55 a.m. when she was approached by two men.

One of the men was brandishing a firearm, police say.

.@HfxRegPolice investigating attempted robbery in 300 Block Windmill Road early this morning. Just before 1am two males carrying firearm assualted female employee as she was closing up store. She was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/HlrNyPvqoy — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) June 13, 2018

Police say the woman was assaulted, but the two suspects ran away when the woman cried out for help.

She was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: Dartmouth hotel robbed at knifepoint

Both suspects are described as white men, six feet tall and wearing black hoodies. One of the men had a plastic mask on and was also wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.