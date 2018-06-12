Crime
June 12, 2018 11:36 am

Dartmouth hotel robbed at knifepoint

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Doubletree Hotel in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Dartmouth Hotel.

Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel on Wyse Road just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Staff reported that a man came into the lobby through the front door, approached the front desk, pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

He received some money, then fled on foot towards Windmill Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, about five feet nine inches tall and has an athletic build. He was wearing a white baseball cap with a Quebec Nordiques logo, black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

