Dartmouth hotel robbed at knifepoint

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Dartmouth Hotel.
Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel on Wyse Road just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Staff reported that a man came into the lobby through the front door, approached the front desk, pulled out a knife and demanded cash.
READ: Police investigating early morning robbery at Dartmouth hotel bar
He received some money, then fled on foot towards Windmill Road.
The suspect is described as a white man, about five feet nine inches tall and has an athletic build. He was wearing a white baseball cap with a Quebec Nordiques logo, black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.