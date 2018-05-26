Police investigating early morning robbery at Dartmouth hotel bar
Police are investigating after a hotel bar in Dartmouth was held up early Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened just after 1 a.m. at Riley’s Bar at the Hearthstone Inn, along Prince Albert Road.
Staff members told police that a man entered the bar holding a knife and demanding cash.
The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. A K9 unit was unable to locate him.
Police are looking for a white man in his mid-20s in connection with the incident.
Police say he was wearing a dark jacket and a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
