Dog dies after being shot in northwestern P.E.I.

Police are investigating after a dog was shot dead in Norway, P.E.I.

West Prince RCMP say the owners of the dog heard a gunshot in the neighbourhood at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The dog returned to the family’s home with serious injuries.

Police say the owners rushed the dog to the vet in O’Leary, but the injuries were too severe and the dog was put down.

The RCMP did not give a reason for why the dog was shot, but they’re asking for the public’s help to “solve this crime.”

Anyone who heard the gunshot in Norway is asked to contact West Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.