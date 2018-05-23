N.S. SPCA searching for owner of dog that attacked pet store employee

The Nova Scotia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) is investigating after a pet store employee was attacked by a dog over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Dal Hutchinson said officers responded to a complaint at a business on Commercial Street in New Minas around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hutchinson said officers arrived to find a 20-year-old pet store employee with dog bites.

She was transported to Valley Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The investigation was turned over to the SPCA on Monday.

SPCA chief provincial inspector Joanna Landsburg confirmed with Global News that an investigation is being conducted into the matter.

Landsburg said the dog and owner have yet to be found.

“We’d like to ask some questions to the owner of the dog,” said Landsburg. “Anybody with any information can certainly come forward to the SPCA.”

The mother of the injured employee is also looking for information. She took to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in finding the dog and the owner.

The post has been shared over 3,800 times since Saturday.

According to the Facebook post, the injured employee believes the dog was a dark brown brindle bullmastiff, and the owner is in her mid-30s with long blonde hair, glasses and a small build.

The dog was referred to as Diesel.