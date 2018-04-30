Nova Scotia woman convicted of animal cruelty after starving rabbit to death

A woman from Kentville, N.S., has been banned from obtaining any new animals for 10 years after she was convicted of animal cruelty in connection with the death of a rabbit last year.

The Nova Scotia Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (NS SPCA), says its investigation began in October 2017, when officers responded to a complaint of a dead rabbit.

SPCA investigators found the remains of a rabbit in the backyard of Amanda Wright and eventually removed the carcass for testing.

A necropsy performed at the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture found that the rabbit had suffered from “severe emaciation due to malnourishment.”

“This is a very sad case because an animal was literally starved to death,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief inspector for the NS SPCA.

Wright was charged and pleaded guilty in February to counts of animal cruelty and failing to ensure that an animal has an adequate source of food and water.

Despite the 10-year ban, Wright is allowed to keep the two cats currently in her custody.

“Allowing any animals to stay in the custody of anyone convicted of animal abuse is certainly not something that the NS SPCA condones, however, we will continue to monitor Wright to ensure the animals in her care are healthy and no other animals enter the household,” Landsburg said.