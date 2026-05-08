Police arrest suspects in 10 jewelry store smash-and-grab robberies across GTA

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Police say they have arrested seven people and laid more than 50 charges in connection with a series of smash-and-grab robberies targeting 10 jewelry stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

Halton Regional Police Service said the investigation, dubbed Project Pinnacle, examined a string of robberies that took place between January and March 2026.

Investigators allege an organized group targeted jewelry stores in multiple Ontario cities, including Burlington, Guelph, Brantford, Waterloo, Hamilton, St. Catharines and Barrie.

Police allege the suspects used stolen vehicles with cloned licence plates, wore masks and balaclavas to conceal their identities and used hammers to smash display cases before fleeing with stolen jewelry.

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No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

However, investigators said a stolen vehicle was driven directly into a Burlington business during one robbery, causing significant structural damage to the building.

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“This organized group has been targeting communities across the GTA for weeks,” Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner said in a statement.

“When we consider the shootings and other tragic events that have occurred in surrounding jurisdictions as a result of violence in large shopping malls, we are extremely fortunate that these robberies did not result in serious injury or loss of life,” said Supt. Dave Costantini.

Police said four of the accused were on some form of release at the time of their arrests.

“It is deeply concerning and unacceptable that several of the offenders are young and were already before the courts, on various forms of release, at the time of these offences,” Costantini added.

Among those charged are a 21-year-old male from Mississauga, who faces multiple robbery and disguise with intent charges, and an 18-year-old from Toronto.

Several other suspects from Mississauga and Toronto, including two male youths, were also charged.

Investigators executed six search warrants at residences in Toronto and Mississauga and recovered some of the stolen jewelry, police said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests and charges are anticipated.