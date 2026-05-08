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Canada

Manitoba Métis ask Canada to defund Métis National Council

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 12:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Métis National Council must pay nearly $12M after lawsuit, Ontario court rules'
Métis National Council must pay nearly $12M after lawsuit, Ontario court rules
The Métis National Council is facing financial collapse after being ordered to pay $11.8 million in a lawsuit against its former leaders, staff and consultants. Melissa Ridgen looks at what the council is accused of doing, what the federal government is being called on to do, and what could happen next.
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The Métis National Council is facing financial collapse after an Ontario judge ordered the group to pay nearly $12 millon in court costs to former leaders, staff and consultants the MNC tried to sue, alleging misuse of funds.

In a years-long legal battle that included a nine-week trial, a judge found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of any defendant and dismissed the case in November 2025. Earlier this week, she awarded costs of $11.8 million to the defendants.

Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand is one of the defendants and says the ordeal should be the end of the MNC.

“It’s about $20 million that MNC incurred and pushed [the lawsuit] down the road for vengeance and vindictiveness,” Chartrand said.
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“At the end of the day, the lawyers are the winners, but at the end of the day, the people are the losers. Our Métis citizens are the ones that lose.”

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The last five years have been tumultuous for the MNC, losing three of the five provincial Métis governments that were under the MNC umbrella in its heyday as the national representative body for Métis.

Manitoba, B.C. and Saskatchewan left over disputes about who is and isn’t Métis. Only the Alberta and Ontario organizations stayed.

“It does not have legitimacy,” Chartrand said. “I think the question will be to Canada, how can they continue to fund an organization that’s not legitimate?”

The Manitoba Métis Federation has positioned itself as the national body to represent Métis interests but not everyone agrees that’s the solution.

Indigenous Services Canada said in an emailed statement that “Canada remains committed to funding Indigenous organizations, including the Métis National Council, to support initiatives that benefit Métis citizens.”

“Canada will continue to diligently observe the situation and ensure it remains well informed, while refraining from any decisions that would be premature or unduly reactive,” it added.

The MNC said in a statement that they “disagree with both the outcome and the characterization of the case” but “respect the Court’s process.”

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It is appealing the judgment and insists it remains the national voice for Métis.

It has asked Ottawa for nearly $7 billion in funding over the next 10 years.

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