Calgary acupuncture business offers Stampede hangover drop-in clinic

The Calgary Stampede is less than a month away, which means partygoers are already thinking about how they will rally to make it to all the events that go into the 10-day festival.

With pub crawls that start as early as 8 a.m., as well as extended liquor service hours, Trinity Wellness Centre say they’ve created a hangover drop-in clinic for the Calgary Stampede so that people can bounce back faster from drinking alcohol.

“We all know that the words “hangover” and “Stampede” pretty much go hand-in-hand in this city. We want to help out our fellow Stampeders and relieve the hangover symptoms so that they can be back to two-stepping and not miss out on any of the action,” Diana Thompson, the clinic’s director, said.

READ MORE: Olympic medalist Mark McMorris named 2018 Calgary parade marshal

The drop-in clinic costs $45 per 20-minute session and is open for all of Stampede, which runs July 6-15.

According to Thompson, the session provides “relief that can improve symptoms and help to oxygenate the blood and detoxify the liver.”