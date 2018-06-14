Canada
Calgary Stampede to announce 2018 parade marshal

Calgary Stampede parade marshal and astronaut Chris Hadfield in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

The Calgary Stampede is announcing this year’s parade marshal Thursday morning.

The title has typically been bestowed on someone who has done significant work for the community. Past marshals chosen have included local celebrities or newsmakers.

Last year, the Chiefs of the Treaty Seven Nations had the honour of leading the parade.

In 2016, musicians Jann Arden and Paul Brandt shared the marshal duties and in 2015, Canadian Olympian Kaillie Humphries led the parade.

Calgary Stampede president and chairman David Sibbald will make the big announcement at 10 a.m. MT at Stampede Park.

