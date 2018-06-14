Burnaby RCMP search for suspect after cab driver allegedly robbed at gunpoint

Burnaby RCMP have released photos of a man alleged to have held a cab driver at gunpoint.

According to an RCMP media release, the incident happened on May 10, in the 3700-block of Brandon Street.

Do you recognize this man? He’s a suspect in the robbery of a cab driver that took place around 1 a.m. on May 10 in the 3700-block of Brandon Street in Burnaby. Got info? Contact @BurnabyRCMP at 604 646 9999 or @SolveCrime at 1800 222 8477. News release: https://t.co/BoVldSzdWM pic.twitter.com/fNbpW3HN6d — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 14, 2018

Police say the suspect and a female passenger were originally picked up in the 3700-block of Burke Street. The woman was dropped off in New Westminster, and the suspect asked to be returned to Burnaby, police said.

When the cab pulled up at its destination, police say the man pulled a gun and demanded cash from the driver.

READ MORE: Vancouver taxi bursts into flames following carjacking, collision

The cabbie handed over a sum of money, and the suspect fled south on Brandon Street, police said.

WATCH: Taxi driver caught up in fiery carjacking shares terrifying ordeal

“We’re hopeful the pictures being released today will result in someone coming forward to identify this suspect,” said Cpl. Daniela Panesar in a statement.

“Incidents like this can have a lasting effect on victims and we want to ensure this suspect is held accountable for this crime.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap and black hooded sweatshirt.

READ MORE: Intoxicated man punches driver, steals taxi in Saskatoon: police

Police say at the time of the alleged hold-up, he had a mustache and a goatee.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact 911 and not to approach him, as he may be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 605-646-9999 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.