Intoxicated man punches driver, steals taxi in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say they found the man who allegedly punched a cab driver and stole a taxi while intoxicated.

The cab driver reported the robbery at around 1:40 a.m. CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid at Saskatoon police checkstop

He claims an intoxicated fare punched him in the face and forced him out of the cab at Arthur Rose Avenue and Wanuskewin Road.

The Comfort Cab driver was left standing in the cold while the man drove off in the taxi.

Police said they found the cab parked beside a house at Cathedral Buffs, just north of the city.

Officers located the man inside the home and took him into custody.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police stop taxi used as getaway car at break-in, theft

He is facing a charge of robbery with violence. The man will be held in the police detention centre until he can be seen by a judge on Christmas Eve.

Police said a woman was also in the cab when it was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.