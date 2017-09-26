Saskatoon police stop taxi used as getaway car at break-in, firearm theft

A taxi that was being used as a getaway car was stopped by Saskatoon police following a break-in and robbery on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a report of three people who had entered a home on Whitecap Crescent and threatened the two people inside at around 9:30 a.m. CT.

Numerous firearms were stolen and the three suspects fled in a cab.

Police said with the help of the taxi company, officers were able to locate the vehicle.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 1400-block of 33rd Street West. Officers found eight long-barrelled firearms in the cab.

No injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are facing 126 charges. They are expected to appear Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.