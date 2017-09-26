Crime
September 26, 2017 7:57 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 8:07 pm

Saskatoon police stop taxi used as getaway car at break-in, firearm theft

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon taxi being used as a getaway car was stopped by police following a break-in and robbery.

File / Global News
A A

A taxi that was being used as a getaway car was stopped by Saskatoon police following a break-in and robbery on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a report of three people who had entered a home on Whitecap Crescent and threatened the two people inside at around 9:30 a.m. CT.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man allegedly involved in shooting caught evading Saskatoon police traffic unit

Numerous firearms were stolen and the three suspects fled in a cab.

Police said with the help of the taxi company, officers were able to locate the vehicle.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 1400-block of 33rd Street West. Officers found eight long-barrelled firearms in the cab.

READ MORE: Driver rams 3 unmarked Saskatoon police cars during cocaine trafficking bust

No injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are facing 126 charges. They are expected to appear Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
33rd Street West
Break In
Cab
Firearm
Firearms
Firearms Stolen
Getaway Car
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Stolen Firearms
Taxi
Whitecap Crescent

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News