Warrant issued for northwestern N.B. man suspected of fleeing traffic stop

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly fled when an officer tried to pull him over in northwestern New Brunswick.
West District RCMP say on March 19 at around 5:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Fort Road, but the car fled in a dangerous manner.
The vehicle has not been located.
As a result, an arrested warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Yves Leo Paul Levesque of Saint-Quentin, N.B., who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.
Police have followed up several leads, but have been unable to locate him.
Yves Leo Paul Levesque is described as a five-foot-five, 145-pound man with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Levesque’s whereabouts is asked to contact Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
