June 13, 2018 1:44 pm

Warrant issued for northwestern N.B. man suspected of fleeing traffic stop

Yves Leo Paul Levesque, 29, of Saint-Quentin, N.B., is wanted on a warrant after he allegedly fled a traffic stop.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly fled when an officer tried to pull him over in northwestern New Brunswick.

West District RCMP say on March 19 at around 5:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Fort Road, but the car fled in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle has not been located.

As a result, an arrested warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Yves Leo Paul Levesque of Saint-Quentin, N.B., who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

Police have followed up several leads, but have been unable to locate him.

Yves Leo Paul Levesque is described as a five-foot-five, 145-pound man with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Levesque’s whereabouts is asked to contact Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

