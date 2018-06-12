Investigation into Cole Harbour forest fire continues, officials encourage people to use caution

On average, there are 250 wild fires annually in Nova Scotia.

On Sunday night, a large forest fire broke out near the Shearwater Flyer Trail in Cole Harbour, N.S. The fire is now considered under control but officials were back at the scene Tuesday, working to put out hot spots.

“We have the fire surrounded and contained at this point, 100 per cent, which means we have lines all the way around,” said Dave Rockwood, a Department of Natural Resources Forest technician.

“Our crews are moving into the interior and digging out any hot spots with hand tools and back tanks and some hose lines as well.”

The exact cause of the forest fire remains under investigation but it’s believed to have been caused by humans. Crews anticipate being on site for some time.

“We are here until we can safely declare it out […] You’ll see patrols coming and going potentially for the next week until we are comfortable that it is out,” said Rockwood.

There have been 111 fires so far this year in Nova Scotia.

The Department of Natural Resources says they monitor the weather at 31 different weather stations across the province. Officials say it’s getting dry out and if fires start, they could burn quite easily.

“When the weather is warm and dry and we don’t get a lot of rain, it means we have the potential for fires to start and take off. It doesn’t mean we’ll get them,” said Jim Rudderham, Manager of Forest Protection.

While there is some rain in the forecast, Nova Scotians are encouraged to take precautions when outside enjoying the woods.

“Anything you’re going to do outside that could start a fire, don’t do that,” said Rudderham.

“If you’re camping, that’s fine but make sure you check to make sure you’re allowed to have a camp fire or not. People say you can’t camp without a camp fire but you wouldn’t want to go camping in the woods without any woods either.”

You can get the latest burn restrictions in Nova Scotia at this link.