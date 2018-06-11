Cole Harbour forest fire update: crews battling flare ups, mandatory evacuation still in place

A forest fire in Cole Harbour has seen several flare ups on Monday, as a mandatory evacuation remains in place for more than a dozen homes.

The fire, which began around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, is considered active, and is still officially “out of control”. It’s unclear what started the blaze.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says GPS shows “about 27 hectares of burnt brush,” and that flames reached within 300 metres of houses on Astral Drive.

READ MORE: Crews battle large forest fire near Salt Marsh Trail in Cole Harbour, N.S.

About 10 to 15 homes on Astral Drive remain under an evacuation order and Hollett stresses that order is mandatory.

“We just want to keep the area safe for residents and our crews so they can move around freely and not worry about residents being there,” he said.

“We’ll keep the evacuations in place for the section of Astral Drive and we’re going to reassess the area again at lunch time.”

A @ns_dnr helicopter is using a vacant lot in the Bissett Road area as a landing pad as they assess the situation with the Cole Harbour forest fire. pic.twitter.com/Jvlhpg48wf — Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) June 11, 2018

Halifax Fire is allowing escorted visits to the evacuated homes on Astral Drive so residents can get essential items. Residents are asked to meet the escorts at Lakeridge Crescent.

Firefighters are stationed at the start of the trail. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett says there is still "active fire" near Astral Drive. Some residents will be allowed to return home to gather belongings. #Dartmouth #ColeHarbour #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/xYD1sFoRY6 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 11, 2018

A comfort centre at Cole Harbour Place, which opened up on Sunday night when the evacuations began, remains open for displaced residents.

Hollett says the fire department is working with the Department of Natural Resources to battle the blaze, which is in the Bissett Road area.

He says typically, fires will become dormant overnight but flare ups will return in the day.

“The weather is cooperating in that winds have died down but if the winds start to increase and the temperatures stay the same, then that’s something we have to look at it,” he said.

WATCH: Large forest fire forces evacuation in Cole Harbour

On Sunday night, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement, saying residents downwind of the fire may experience smoke and elevated pollution.

Hollett says they are reassessing the fire on an hourly basis and will provide updates throughout the day.

He’s asking the public to avoid the area.

Follow @RebeccaLau