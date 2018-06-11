Bedford man facing impaired-driving charges after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 102

A Bedford man is facing impaired-driving charges after a five-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Goffs, N.S., on Sunday.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 12:30 p.m.

An initial investigation determined a 2010 Mazda 6 travelling in the southbound lane crossed the median, entered the northbound lane, rolled several times and struck four other vehicles.

READ: Car on wrong side of N.S. Hwy 102 involved in 2 crashes, driver charged with impaired driving

The Mazda ended up on its side.

Police and EHS on scene of accident on Highway 102. Some people are on the side of the road on stretchers. Lifeflight has just left the scene. No word on injuries at this time. #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/xynJhCWMXI — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 10, 2018

According to RCMP, the occupants of the vehicles were treated by EHS and had minor injuries.

A LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched, and landed on the highway.

READ: Woman killed, 4 injured in Hwy 102 crash near Halifax airport

The 60-year-old male driver of the Mazda is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 25.