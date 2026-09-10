Quebec political leaders enter 15th day of provincial election campaign

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The leaders of the five main provincial parties are back on the road after back-to-back interviews on prime-time television Wednesday night.

Talk about the trade war with the United States and Quebec sovereignty dominated the first high-profile event of the provincial election campaign.

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While the Parti Québécois has been favoured by some public opinion polls, recent surveys appear to show the Coalition Avenir Québec gaining momentum.

Polls also show voters are paying close attention to how leaders are addressing affordability, which has become a central theme on the campaign trail.

Party leaders will have to prepare for a series of debates, starting Sept. 15 on TVA.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.