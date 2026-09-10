Quebec political leaders enter 15th day of provincial election campaign

The leaders of the five main provincial parties are back on the road after back-to-back interviews on prime-time television Wednesday night.
Talk about the trade war with the United States and Quebec sovereignty dominated the first high-profile event of the provincial election campaign.
Get daily National news
While the Parti Québécois has been favoured by some public opinion polls, recent surveys appear to show the Coalition Avenir Québec gaining momentum.
Polls also show voters are paying close attention to how leaders are addressing affordability, which has become a central theme on the campaign trail.
- Carney’s cabinet meets in Banff as Trump escalates trade war
- Calgary’s mayor says ‘fiscal discipline’ will guide council through tough budget decisions
- Alberta First Nation invokes treaty clause to set up gender-affirming care safe haven
- AC/DC concert at Rogers Stadium cancelled by Live Nation after storm damage
Party leaders will have to prepare for a series of debates, starting Sept. 15 on TVA.
Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.
Write a comment