Carney to hold joint press conference with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary this morning before addressing cabinet members gathered in Banff, Alta.

Zelenskyy arrived in Calgary on Wednesday night after travelling to Iceland and Norway.

He and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are also set to visit Toronto and North Bay, Ont., before leaving Friday.

Zelenskyy and Carney are scheduled to address a joint press conference on Thursday.

Carney says the meeting will focus on the countries’ shared priorities, including deepening defence, economic and energy co-operation.

4:46 Trump says Putin wants peace deal for Ukraine amid continued strikes

Zelenskyy last visited Canada in December, stopping in Halifax, amid efforts to end the war that Russia started in 2014 and escalated with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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Kyiv has suffered a barrage of Russian airstrikes in recent months, and Ukraine has pleaded for more air defence support from its allies.

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Since 2022, Canada has pledged $6.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine running through to 2029.

“Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to support Ukraine’s defence, recovery, and reconstruction,” Carney said in a statement Wednesday.