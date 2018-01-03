Canada
January 3, 2018

Woman killed, 4 injured in Hwy 102 crash near Halifax airport

Rebecca Lau | Global News

RCMP say a 34-year-old woman from Colchester County was the victim of Tuesday's crash on Highway 102 near the Halifax airport.

RCMP say a crash on Highway 102 on Tuesday afternoon near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman from Colchester County.

According to police, a Toyota Corolla travelling northbound between exits 6 and 7 crossed the centre median at around 3 p.m.

The car hit a Toyota Rav4 travelling northbound head-on.

Witnesses told police the Corolla caught fire. Bystanders also smashed the window of at least one of the vehicles and pulled an occupant out.

The victim, who was a passenger in the Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 36-year-old man also from Colchester County, and a four-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Halifax and her 20-year-old female passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say three of the four injured people were airlifted to hospital by EHS LifeFlight.

Traffic on that section of highway was closed for eight hours while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene. The investigation into the collision continues.

