RCMP on scene of fatal crash on N.S. Hwy 102 at Halifax airport exit
RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 102 near the Stanfield International Airport, where at least one person was pulled from a vehicle by bystanders.
The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and RCMP confirm one person died at the scene.
According to RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a vehicle travelling northbound past exit 6 crossed the median and struck a vehicle travelling southbound.
Witnesses reported the first vehicle caught fire and bystanders had to smash a window to pull an occupant out.
Emergency crews are on scene and a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched.
At least one injured person was transported to hospital by the LifeFlight helicopter.
There is currently a detour on Highway 102 at exit 7.
Highway 102 southbound in that area is expected to be closed for most of the evening while police investigate the collision.
