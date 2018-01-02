RCMP on scene of fatal crash on N.S. Hwy 102 at Halifax airport exit

RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 102 near the Stanfield International Airport, where at least one person was pulled from a vehicle by bystanders.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and RCMP confirm one person died at the scene.

RCMP say a northbound vehicle crossed median and went head on with a southbound vehicle. Multiple people injured. @globalhalifax #Halifax pic.twitter.com/LVbKDLGtbY — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) January 2, 2018

According to RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a vehicle travelling northbound past exit 6 crossed the median and struck a vehicle travelling southbound.

Witnesses reported the first vehicle caught fire and bystanders had to smash a window to pull an occupant out.

Emergency crews are on scene and a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched.

At least one injured person was transported to hospital by the LifeFlight helicopter.

There is currently a detour on Highway 102 at exit 7.

Highway 102 southbound in that area is expected to be closed for most of the evening while police investigate the collision.

