Canada
January 2, 2018 3:15 pm

RCMP on scene of fatal crash on N.S. Hwy 102 at Halifax airport exit

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews were called to a serious accident on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Cory McGraw/ Global News
A A

RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 102 near the Stanfield International Airport, where at least one person was pulled from a vehicle by bystanders.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and RCMP confirm one person died at the scene.

According to RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a vehicle travelling northbound past exit 6 crossed the median and struck a vehicle travelling southbound.

Witnesses reported the first vehicle caught fire and bystanders had to smash a window to pull an occupant out.

Emergency crews are on scene and a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched.

At least one injured person was transported to hospital by the LifeFlight helicopter.

There is currently a detour on Highway 102 at exit 7.

Highway 102 southbound in that area is expected to be closed for most of the evening while police investigate the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Collision
Crash
Halifax
Halifax Stanfield International Airport
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS Highway 102
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News